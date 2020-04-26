Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$19.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.96 and a 12 month high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

