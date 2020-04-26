Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFRX shares. ValuEngine raised Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the 1st quarter valued at $9,609,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inflarx by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Inflarx in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $5.84 on Friday. Inflarx has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

