Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSLR shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 59,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $545,200.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,862.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,222.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 528,797 shares of company stock worth $5,088,457. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vivint Solar by 19.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the first quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vivint Solar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,182,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after buying an additional 597,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSLR opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a negative net margin of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

