Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:TME opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,677,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 135,458 shares during the period. 16.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

