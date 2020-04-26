PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDRDY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

