TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.50 ($3.06).

TTG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

LON:TTG opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.27 million and a PE ratio of 16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 135.75 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.30 ($26,160.62).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

