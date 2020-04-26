Head to Head Contrast: CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) vs. Brain Resource (OTCMKTS:BRRZY)

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) and Brain Resource (OTCMKTS:BRRZY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CHIBA BK LTD/ADR and Brain Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHIBA BK LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Brain Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHIBA BK LTD/ADR and Brain Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHIBA BK LTD/ADR $2.15 billion 1.61 $454.30 million N/A N/A Brain Resource $1.86 million 28.58 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Brain Resource.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CHIBA BK LTD/ADR and Brain Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHIBA BK LTD/ADR 20.34% 5.19% 0.33% Brain Resource N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brain Resource has a beta of 4.2, suggesting that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR beats Brain Resource on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHIBA BK LTD/ADR

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business. In addition, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and develops computer systems and commissioned computation tasks. Further, the company provides housing-loan guarantees and fee collection services; consulting services for portfolio investments of client financial assets; information and survey services; and accounting and administration, and temporary staff services. Additionally, it engages in the investigation and research of advanced financial technologies; and planning and development of financial services. The company serves individual customers; and regional small- and medium-sized, and middle-market companies. As of March 31, 2018, it operated approximately 181 offices, including 158 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 3 virtual branches; 48,635 off-branch ATM locations; 3 money exchange counters; 3 branches in New York, Hong Kong, and London; and 3 representative offices in Shanghai, Singapore, and Bangkok. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

About Brain Resource

Brain Resource Limited is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is the provision of brain function analysis services. It develops and commercializes brain health products delivered to a range of users through the one MyBrainSolutions platform. It provides online products that assess, train and monitor the brain to manage brain health. MyBrainSolutions is a tool engaged in building employee resilience, stress management and manage performance. It has developed international study to predict optimized treatment (iSPOT) Genetics Test on 1000 iSPOT-depression study patients providing predictions for particular subgroups of users, of who will and who will not respond to the three drugs tested in the iSPOT study. It offers iSPOT- attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder analysis for both diagnostic and treatment prediction test. It offers WebNeuro, which provides an objective assessment for users’ function, and IntegNeuro, which is a computerized assessment of neurocognition.

