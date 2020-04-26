Rockwell Automation (ROK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 8.70-9.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.70-9.10 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $174.59 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

