Enova International (ENVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Enova International to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENVA opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Enova International has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

In other Enova International news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 2,500 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,788 shares in the company, valued at $945,474.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,525. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

