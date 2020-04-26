Enova International (ENVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Enova International to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENVA opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Enova International has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

In other Enova International news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 2,500 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,788 shares in the company, valued at $945,474.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,525. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: Arbitrage

Earnings History for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rockwell Automation Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Rockwell Automation Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Enova International to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Enova International to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Capstone Mining Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Capstone Mining Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Air France-KLM Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale
Air France-KLM Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale
CIBC Cuts Maverix Metals Price Target to C$7.50
CIBC Cuts Maverix Metals Price Target to C$7.50
BidaskClub Upgrades Novagold Resources to Strong-Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades Novagold Resources to Strong-Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report