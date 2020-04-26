Capstone Mining (CSFFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.23. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.68.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

