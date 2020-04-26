Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Main First Bank cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

AFLYY stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

