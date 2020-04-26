CIBC Cuts Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$7.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.62 and a one year high of C$5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

