BidaskClub Upgrades Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) to Strong-Buy

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ NG opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Novagold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

