BidaskClub Upgrades Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) to Strong-Buy

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ NG opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Novagold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

