Imperial Capital Lowers Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $25.00

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price dropped by Imperial Capital from $33.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMCX. ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amc Networks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amc Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Amc Networks by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 230,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

