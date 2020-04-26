Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1,350.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

