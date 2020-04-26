Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of TORXF opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

