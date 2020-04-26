Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

