Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $220.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.16.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,403 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,203,000 after purchasing an additional 409,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $239,227,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,891,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 256,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

