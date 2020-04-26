Deutsche Bank Reiterates €4.05 Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Deutsche Bank set a €4.05 ($4.71) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.90 ($4.53) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.08 ($4.74).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

