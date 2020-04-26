TD Securities Downgrades Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) to Reduce

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNEFF. National Bank Financial downgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

BNEFF opened at $0.89 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.