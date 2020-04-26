HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.98% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.
NASDAQ LYTS opened at $5.77 on Friday. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $150.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,095,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 348,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 131,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
