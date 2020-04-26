HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $5.77 on Friday. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $150.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,095,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 348,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 131,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

