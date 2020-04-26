Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.73% from the stock’s current price.

UUUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

