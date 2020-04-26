Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Neutral

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $274.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.82.

EPAM stock opened at $203.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.90. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,422,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,684,000 after buying an additional 635,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,659,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,764,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 605,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after buying an additional 133,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

