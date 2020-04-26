Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $48.83 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 382,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 760.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 62,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

