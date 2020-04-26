Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of PEYUF opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

