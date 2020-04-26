Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MCRB has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.63 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $253.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

