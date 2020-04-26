BidaskClub Downgrades HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) to Strong Sell

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HDS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HDS opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.27.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 142,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in HD Supply by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 115,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $88,580,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,476,000 after purchasing an additional 189,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,907,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.