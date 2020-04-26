Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.99% from the stock’s previous close.

TUFN has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

TUFN opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $299.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

