Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.99% from the stock’s previous close.
TUFN has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.
TUFN opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $299.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $31.04.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.
Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.