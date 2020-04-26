Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $1,705,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.