BidaskClub Upgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to “Hold”

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITRI. Stephens dropped their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of ITRI opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Itron by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Itron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

