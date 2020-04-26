BidaskClub Upgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to “Hold”

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITRI. Stephens dropped their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.
Shares of ITRI opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Itron by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Itron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.