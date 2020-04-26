Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

INO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.77. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

