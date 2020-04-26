HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cytokinetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $919.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.18. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cytokinetics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

