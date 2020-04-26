Cowen Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $163.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.48.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $156.09 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

