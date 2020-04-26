Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MMX has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.62 and a 1-year high of C$5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

