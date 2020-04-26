XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $80.00 at SunTrust Banks

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

NYSE XPO opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $77,351,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

