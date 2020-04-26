Barrington Research Lowers Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target to $22.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.80 million, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $24.85.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

