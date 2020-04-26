TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLTZY. Danske upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets cut shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.59 on Friday. TELE2 AB/ADR has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

