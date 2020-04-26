TD Securities Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Hold

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.75. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.
Shares of OVV stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.88. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $38.20.
In other news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 4,500 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,555.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Nexus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.
