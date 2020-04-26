TD Securities Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Hold

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.75. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.88. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 4,500 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,555.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Nexus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

