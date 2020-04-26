Raymond James Downgrades Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) to Market Perform

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.10.
About Cresco Labs
