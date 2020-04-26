Raymond James Downgrades Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) to Market Perform

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

About Cresco Labs

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, and cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, herbs, meats and seafood, dairy and cannabis products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Air France-KLM Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale
Air France-KLM Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale
CIBC Cuts Maverix Metals Price Target to C$7.50
CIBC Cuts Maverix Metals Price Target to C$7.50
BidaskClub Upgrades Novagold Resources to Strong-Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades Novagold Resources to Strong-Buy
Imperial Capital Lowers Amc Networks Price Target to $25.00
Imperial Capital Lowers Amc Networks Price Target to $25.00
Alphabet Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks
Alphabet Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks
Torex Gold Resources Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets
Torex Gold Resources Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report