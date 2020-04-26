easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.73. easyJet has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

