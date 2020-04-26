Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.26.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $223.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average of $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $242,071.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,507.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

