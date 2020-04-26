Oppenheimer Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $85.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.81.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

