Oppenheimer Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $85.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.81.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06.
In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
