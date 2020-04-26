Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.04. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,230,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

