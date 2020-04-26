Rosenblatt Securities Trims PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price to $95.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on PTC from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $65.00 on Friday. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $251,808. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in PTC by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

