Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €47.00 by Deutsche Bank

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.48 ($50.56).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

