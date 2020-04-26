Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.54, 81,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,341,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSL. HSBC upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.