Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.54, 81,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,341,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSL. HSBC upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 583,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 468,494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 707.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sasol by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.