Silvercrest Metals Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:SIL)

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercrest Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

SIL has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised Silvercrest Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

SIL opened at C$9.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 21.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Silvercrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.81.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.20).

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

