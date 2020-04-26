UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €14.40 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €11.10 ($12.91) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.72 ($13.63).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.