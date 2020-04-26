JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.72 ($13.63).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

