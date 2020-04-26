Questor Technology Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$6.82 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on QST. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Questor Technology from C$4.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Pi Financial set a C$2.50 price target on Questor Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

CVE:QST opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.43. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.68.

In other news, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,750.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

